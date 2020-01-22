Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) has trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mineral Resources earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Mineral Resources’ analysis:

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of Mineral Resources stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.