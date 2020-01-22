MinexCoin Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $232,070.00 and approximately $39,322.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Exmo and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.03335176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00128375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037416 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002815 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,527,533 coins and its circulating supply is 6,143,882 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

