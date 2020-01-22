MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $108,003.00 and $15.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.46 or 0.03523264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 527,961,111 coins and its circulating supply is 177,961,796 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.