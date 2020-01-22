Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the lowest is ($0.86). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25).

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of MIRM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 50,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $28.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,261,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

