Mithril Reaches Market Cap of $5.54 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, ZB.COM, OKEx and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $1.24 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007721 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001479 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Gate.io, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, FCoin, HitBTC, LBank and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.