Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Announces $0.10 Semi-annual Dividend

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1045 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of MUFG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 677,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,613. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 12.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

