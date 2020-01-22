Mixin (XIN) Price Tops $229.50 on Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $108.44 million and $2.10 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $229.50 or 0.02649123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Over the last week, Mixin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,519 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

