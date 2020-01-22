MOAC Achieves Market Cap of $12.84 Million (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. MOAC has a total market cap of $12.84 million and approximately $31,668.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $5.60 and $51.55. During the last seven days, MOAC has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011695 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000891 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MOAC Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOAC is moac.io.

MOAC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

