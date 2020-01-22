Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Sells $25,868.80 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Ian Fier sold 860 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $25,868.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ian Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Ian Fier sold 529 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $8,559.22.

MNTA traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $28.59. 776,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,195. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $31.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.11.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,229 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 657,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,302,000 after purchasing an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 403,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,751,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNTA. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

