Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) SVP Sells $37,148.80 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $37,148.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $105,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Santiago Arroyo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Santiago Arroyo sold 26,954 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $428,838.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 776,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,195. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $693,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNTA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

