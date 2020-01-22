MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $932,272.00 and approximately $131.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittylicious and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007573 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 180,485,776 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

