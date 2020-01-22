Moneynet (MNC) Trading Up 16.1% This Week

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Moneynet token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest, Allbit and Fatbtc. Moneynet has a market capitalization of $127,087.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moneynet has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00665429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007860 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032935 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Moneynet

Moneynet is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,821,163,962 tokens. Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io. Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet. The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moneynet

Moneynet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CoinZest and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

