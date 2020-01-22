Monkey Project 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $853.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $331,085.00 and $853.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 48.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,931,540 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

