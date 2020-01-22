Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.42. 2,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,379. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.52. Monro has a 12 month low of $63.86 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $408,475.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,104 shares of company stock worth $941,046. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,119,000 after purchasing an additional 189,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,189,000 after acquiring an additional 52,983 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 566,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.