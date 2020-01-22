Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 211,480 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,480 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust owned about 0.82% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $14,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 64,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 238,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81,059 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 139,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 53,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3926 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

