Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 2,400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $54.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5814 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

