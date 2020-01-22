Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 4,728 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after buying an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $98,936,000. Finally, Thiel Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 105.8% during the second quarter. Thiel Macro LLC now owns 21,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 394,330 shares in the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $223.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $160.32 and a twelve month high of $223.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4577 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.