Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 9,828 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 619.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $221.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.75. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.50 and a fifty-two week high of $222.72.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

