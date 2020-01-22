Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $207.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.20. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.