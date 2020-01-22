Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,855,000 after buying an additional 904,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after buying an additional 892,554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,893,000 after buying an additional 574,048 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,496,000 after buying an additional 342,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on D. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.70.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.91. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

