Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 2,463 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 11.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average is $107.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

