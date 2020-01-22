Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 38,679 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

