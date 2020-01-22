Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

