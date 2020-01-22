Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,814.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 415,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $928,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of CWB opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $57.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $8.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.73%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.