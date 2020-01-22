Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.20 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,312,000 after purchasing an additional 705,176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,921,000 after purchasing an additional 389,383 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,733,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

