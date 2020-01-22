Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

IR stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.35. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.