Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,252,000 after buying an additional 1,033,129 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,034,000 after acquiring an additional 786,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,087,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,488,000 after acquiring an additional 727,119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 887,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,685,000 after acquiring an additional 676,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,892,000 after acquiring an additional 371,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.15.

