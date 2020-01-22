Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $1.88 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Montecito Bank & Trust owned about 0.15% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,711,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,769,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 61,898 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,929,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 13,162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,069 shares during the last quarter.

SIZE stock opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.77. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

