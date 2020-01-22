Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 15,529 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average is $77.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

