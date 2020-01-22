Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 37,788 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,788 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

