Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

