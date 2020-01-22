Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $290.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

