Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $332.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $262.26 and a 12-month high of $333.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.