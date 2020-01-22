Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 69,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,339,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

