Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 38.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 265.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $144.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.93. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $144.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.