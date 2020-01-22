Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 2,292 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $207.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.49. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.95 and a 12 month high of $210.26.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.