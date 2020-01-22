Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 5,846 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $115.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average is $113.57. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.53 and a 12-month high of $115.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4411 per share. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

