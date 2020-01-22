Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 315.83 ($4.15).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of LON:MGAM traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 320 ($4.21). 557,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 311.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 270.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.18 million and a PE ratio of 16.49. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In related news, insider Helen Bunch acquired 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £2,967.07 ($3,903.01). Also, insider Laurence Mulliez acquired 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £14,842.80 ($19,524.86).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

