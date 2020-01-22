Morgan Stanley Boosts Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $118.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO opened at $116.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $116.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.