Morgan Stanley Boosts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $105.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,641. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

