Morgan Stanley Boosts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $245.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.26. The stock had a trading volume of 26,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.58. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $171.74 and a 12-month high of $257.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 328.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

