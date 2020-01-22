Morgan Stanley Boosts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $164.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.20.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.12. 133,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,317. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $111.47 and a 52-week high of $158.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 672,259 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,804,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,970,000 after purchasing an additional 300,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 633,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,539,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.