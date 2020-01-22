Morgan Stanley Increases Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $89.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on D. Argus raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

NYSE:D traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.15. 339,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,396. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

