Morgan Stanley Increases Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $99.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.51. 504,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,589. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

