Morgan Stanley Increases Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $60.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.26. 2,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $246,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 42.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

