Morgan Stanley Increases Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $83.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SR. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

SR traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,618. Spire has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Equities analysts predict that Spire will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Spire by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

