Morgan Stanley Lowers Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $104.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG stock opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,315,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.