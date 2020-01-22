Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

NYSE:MS opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

