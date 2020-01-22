Morgan Stanley Raises Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $91.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.33. 36,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,264. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 120.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 86,121 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 586,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.