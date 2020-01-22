Morgan Stanley Trims First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price to $57.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. 432,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,353. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,286.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 52-week low of $45.77 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $634,877.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $456,432.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,461.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,809. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,026,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $527,195,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 924,453 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in First Solar by 23.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 637,123 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,846,000 after acquiring an additional 120,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Solar by 51.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 191,709 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

